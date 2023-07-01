Watch: Shaheen Afridi Takes Four Wickets in Extraordinary First Over During T20 Blast

Shaheen Afridi unleashed carnage, bowling a stunning first over during a T20 Blast match on Friday as he took four wickets in it after giving away five wides with his first delivery. Representing Nottinghamshire, Afridi took with his first, second, fifth and sixth legal deliveries to leave Birmingham reeling at 7/4 in chase of 169 at Trent Bridge.

After setting 169 to win thanks largely to Tom Moore superb 42-ball 73, Nottinghamshire found themselves in a dominant position thanks to Afridi who accounted for Warwickshire captain and opener Alex Davies (0) with his first legal delivery.

Chris Benjamin then went for a scoop shot off the first delivery he faced after walking in at No. 3 only to miss it and get bowled for a golden duck as well.

A stunning catch from Olly Stone then resulted in the exit of Dan Mousley for 1 off the fifth delivery before Afridi produced another ripping yorker to clean up Ed Barnard for a golden duck, ending the first over with four wickets.

Having been stunned by the excellent first over from the Pakistan international, Warwickshire then pinned their hopes on Australian Glenn Maxwell who made a promising start with two fours and a six before being removed by Jake Ball on 19.

However, Robert Yates, the other opener, kept his cool and struck a fine 65 off 46 to revive the chase. Before that, rain had further dampened Warwickshire’s hopes of a comeback in the contest which resulted in a brief halt with Nottinghamshire ahead on DLS.

Thankfully, the break didn’t result reduction in overs and Warwickshire resumed their chase at 76/5 after seven overs.

Yates added 69 runs with Jacob Bethell (27) for the sixth wicket before exiting in the 16th over.

Jake Lintott then struck an unbeaten 27 off 22 before Henry Brook struck the winning boundary in the final over as Warwickshire recovered from 7/4 to overhaul the target for a two-wicket win.