Sasur-Damaad Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Afridi Take Two Wickets Each on Same Day; Pull Off Identical Celebrations | WATCH

Cricket’s ‘Sasur and Damaad’ duo Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi recently gave fans a major dose of nostalgia as the pair picked up two wickets each, on the same day, playing in different competitions but pulled off identical celebrations!

While Shahid Afridi, the legendary former Pakistan captain was playing in the Global T20 Canada league, Shaheen is currently plying his trade in the Hundred. In an astonishing coincidence, the father-in-law and son-in-law duo picked up two wickets each and celebrated in a similar fashion despite being thousands of miles away from each other.

In true like Father-in-law like Son-in-Law fashion, Shaheen picked up two wickets in his first set of five balls, dismissing Phil Salt and Laurie Evans while playing for Welsh Fire on his debut against Manchester Originals.

ALSO READ| ‘Shaheen Afridi One of my Favourite Bowlers’: England Great Stuart Broad Reveals Admiration for Pakistan Pacer

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Shaheen’s father-in-law Shahid turned out in the Global T20 Canada Toronto Nationals.

During the match against Vancouver Knights, the 46-year-old dismissed prominent names such as Rassie van der Dussen and his former Pakistan teammate, as well as Shaheen’s current teammate Mohammad Rizwan.

Watch:

After conceding just six runs from his first two overs, the legendary all-rounder snared Rizwan’s wicket in the fifth ball of his third over, the current number 2 ranked T20I batter went for the slog sweep against a tossed-up delivery which landed into the hands of Farhan Malik who was stationed at deep mid-wicket.

ALSO READ| ‘Being Aggressive is Always..’: Naveen-ul-Haq’s LSG Teammate Recalls Faceoff With Virat Kohli During IPL 2023

Rizwan’s inning thus ended at 27, and in the next over, Afridi caught the number 2 ranked ODI batter Van der Dussen off his own bowling.

While Shaheen was able to lead Welsh Fire to a remarkable win over the Manchester Originals, despite Shahid Afridi’s two-wicket spell, wherein he conceded just 16 runs, the all-rounder couldn’t avoid his side from falling to a defeat.