Shaheen Shah Afridi Spotted at Edgbaston Watching Day 4 of ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test

Shaheen Afridi marked his presence at the stands of Edgbaston on June 19 to witness the oldest rivalry of Test cricket. Dressed in a black T-shirt and sky-blue jeans, an uber-cool Afridi was spotted among the English crowd on Day 4 of the opening Ashes Test between England and Australia. The atmosphere was electric at Edgbaston as the big-ticket clash saw several turnarounds of fortunes on the fourth day.

During the 33rd over of England’s second-innings batting, the broadcaster’s camera panned through the jam-packed stands and captured Afridi sitting with his phone. Since surfacing on the internet, the footage of Afridi did not take much time to become a trendy topic. The fast-bowling star is currently in England to represent Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast.

Shaheenn Shah Afridi at Edgbaston, watching the 1st #ashes test day 4 pic.twitter.com/L1rNZBCJK8— Team Shaheen Afridi (@TeamShaheenShah) June 19, 2023

Shaheen Afridi’s cricketing career has seen a lot of turbulence in recent times due to frequent injury issues. He has been out of international assignments since recurring a long-persistent knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England in October last year.

Afridi is set to don the whites for Pakistan in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. It has been almost a year since Shaheen Afridi played his last Test, which was also against Sri Lanka. He suffered that knee injury for the first time during the tour in July last year. Since then, Pakistan have played a couple of Test series against England and New Zealand on home soil but Afridi missed both of them.

Speaking about his return to the longest format to Cricket Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi expressed his admiration for Test cricket, saying, “I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.”

Afridi is standing on the verge of a historic milestone as the pacer is just one wicket shy of completing his 100 Test wickets.

“I am eager to make an impactful comeback and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket,” he added.

In the Vitality Blast, Shaheen Afridi has so far played 10 T20 games and has fetched a total of 14 scalps. He will next take the field in Nottinghamshire’s upcoming fixture against Yorkshire in Leeds on June 20.