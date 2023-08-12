Shahnawaz Dahani Issued Verbal Warning After Publicly Criticising Selection Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly issued a verbal warning to pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for criticising the selection committee on social media.

Dahani hasn’t made the cut in Pakistan squad for a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the 2023 Asia Cup.

Legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq recently returned as the chief selector for a second term.

Dahani has was among those who were ignored and took to social media to vent his frustration.

The 25-year-old speedster posted a cryptic tweet that was deleted later.

A few days earlier, ex-Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif shared a list of current-generation fast bowlers of the country along with their stats in List A cricket.

From 20-year-old Naseem Shah to senior pacer Haris Rauf, almost every active pacer found their place on the list, except for Dahani.

In a reply to Latif’s tweet, Dahani underlined his exclusion, saying, “Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistan pacer?”

The pacer later removed the tweet, but the screenshot of the post began doing the rounds on social media.

In a subsequent tweet, Dahani lashed out at the Pakistani sports journalists as well as the selection committee. “Not even a single journalist or cricket analyst dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors,” he wrote in a now deleted tweet while pointing at his stats in the domestic circuit.

PCB will Take Action Against Shahnawaz Dahani for criticising journalists or the selection Committee for no reason. pic.twitter.com/9khHSbiGG9— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) August 10, 2023

PCB wasn’t happy with Dahani’s public criticism.

According to Samaa TV, the cricket governing body was “angry” at the pacer for for questioning the selection committee.

Dahani has so far played only two ODIs for Pakistan, having picked one wicket.

He last time took the field back in August 2022 during an away game against the Netherlands.

Dahani has fetched 56 scalps in 31 List A matches at an average of 24.35.

He was also part of the just-finished Emerging Asia Cup that Pakistan won by beating India in the final.