Pakistan Cricketer Lashes out at Rashid Latif, Takes Explosive Dig at PCB After Asia Cup Snub

Pakistan have announced their Asia Cup 2023 squad and the same team will also take part in the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month. While Babar Azam continues to lead the side and the team is brimming with star power there have been a few notable omissions as well.

Shah Masood was the first glaring omission from the squad, while pacer Ihsanullah also didn’t make the cut in the 18-man roster. There’s another name who failed to find a place in the squad and that’s Shahnawaz Dahani.

The pacer was a regular in the Pakistan cricket team until last year but he hasn’t played a single match in the year 2023. Dahani is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League however due to an injury he missed out the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

He was also included in the Pakistan ‘A’ squad for the Emerging Asia Cup squad although he failed to leave a mark in the tournament barring just one game against Nepal wherein he picked up a five-wicket haul.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey Want to Leave Delhi; NOC Request Reaches DDCA

Dahani however seems very unhappy after being left out of Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 and he attacked former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif after the latter shared a list of Pakistan bowlers’ stats in List-A cricket but there was no mention of Dahani in the list which the pacer pointed out.

Reacting to Rashid Latif’s tweet, Dahani had tweeted “Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistan pacer?" before he quickly deleted the post.

PCB will Take Action Against Shahnawaz Dahani for criticising journalists or the selection Committee for no reason. pic.twitter.com/9khHSbiGG9— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) August 10, 2023

Latif meanwhile apologized for his mistake but Dahani wasn’t done as he let out another furious dig at the Pakistan selectors.

“Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism," wrote Dahani.

ALSO READ| ‘Jadeja Also Not Playing, You Didn’t Ask About Him?’: Rohit on Why He & Kohli Are Away from T20Is

As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board are not at all happy with Dahani’s antics and they are likely to take strict action against the pacer. Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad are expected to undergo a three-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before they arrive in Hambantota on August 18 to kick-start their preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.