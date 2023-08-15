'Shame On PCB': Fans Baffled After Imran Khan Not Including in Pakistan Cricket's Tribute Documentary

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing flak from angry cricket fans since they posted a video clip showcasing the country’s journey in the world of cricket. On their 77th Independence Day, the PCB released a heart-felt documentary video that showcased several legends of the game. The clip back-tracked Pakistan’s international debut in 1952 and listed all their glorious moments till the T20 World Cup 2022 final in which Babar Azam’s team squared off against Jos Buttler-led England. But the video received massive criticism across social media platforms for not featuring the legendary Imran Khan.

The video did show the moments from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but Imran was nowhere in the clip. The former captain, who later served as the Prime Minister of the country, had led the men in green to a famous title win but his absence in the video clip has left the cricket fans fuming.

“Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time,” the caption of the video read that featured all the stalwarts of Pakistan cricket including Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, and Babar.

Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time #BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023

But Imran’s absence in the video has led to a new hashtag #ShameOnPCB which is currently trending on microblogging site X.

Here’s how the fans are reacting:

No matter how hard you try … you can’t take IK out. Your father is still there. #ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/Df5nEjuTbn— Abu Zayan Awan (@Its_AbuZee) August 14, 2023

Immi another parallel universe pic.twitter.com/HyWz2Vq0DM— Ans asghar (@Anas_asghar1) August 14, 2023

Dear @ICC , we kindly request your attention to address the issue regarding @TheRealPCBMedia & @TheRealPCB‘s political stance, which goes against the spirit of sportsmanship.It is disheartening to witness such behavior against national heroes in the realm of gentlemen’s sports…— Hina Abbasi (@illusionisthina) August 14, 2023

Shameless @TheRealPCB who tried to minus Imran Khan from cricket pic.twitter.com/hOOnyWt93J— Shehr Bano Official (@OfficialShehr) August 14, 2023

@ICC Hall of Fame says, “One of the finest cricketers to emerge from Pakistan, Imran Khan!"Shame on @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VxzOpoXcVC— Mehvish Ali (@GMehvishali) August 14, 2023

Where is Imran Khan? — Ash (@Ashsay_) August 14, 2023

My Man was Ahead of his time …#ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/J41ENKYxOW— Hassan Sindhu (@hassan_sindhu13) August 15, 2023

To PCB’s current decision makers,Even when you weren’t born, Imran Khan was earning pride for the country. What you did was quite shameful. Legend Imran Khan is ruling hearts even after your low attempt but you will be ridiculed always for this! #ShameOnPCB VC: @a91_mir pic.twitter.com/sxTrifwfpN — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) August 15, 2023

It’s yet to be found out why the world cup-winning skipper wasn’t included in the showreel. One of the speculated reasons is Imran arrest earlier this month. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was sentenced by Islamabad court to three years imprisonment and disqualified from politics for ‘corrupt practices’.