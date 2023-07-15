'In Search of Gold, We Lost Kohinoor': Netizens Unhappy as Shikhar Dhawan Ignored for Asian Games T20

The BCCI on Friday announced a second-string Indian men’s team for the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 19 to October 8. Since the senior players will focus on the 50-over World Cup at home, the Indian cricket board have named a team full of youngsters which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh have been handed maiden call-ups while Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube have returned to the side.

While the fans were happy for Gaikwad getting the captaincy of the Indian team, some of them were taken aback after not finding Shikhar Dhawan in the squad. The out-of-favour Indian batter was expected to lead the side in the absence of the senior players but his non-selection is no less than an indication that he is no more in BCCI’s scheme of things across formats.

Dhawan had led India’s B teams on overseas assignments but his continuous snub this year seems to be the end of the road for the veteran batter. Meanwhile, the netizens took to Twitter and reacted to the experienced southpaw’s absence from the Indian squad for the Asiad.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will b be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudharsan.