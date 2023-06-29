Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Second-String India at Asian Games, Decision Likely on July 7 During BCCI's Apex Council Meet

The BCCI will review its existing policy on the participation of retired players in overseas T20 leagues at its Apex Council meeting on July 7.

As per its longstanding policy, a BCCI registered player is allowed to compete in overseas T20 leagues only after he retires from international cricket and domestic cricket, including IPL.

Ambati Rayudu, who retired from the IPL after playing a hand in Chennai Super Kings’ title-winning run last month, will now be seen playing for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) scheduled in the United States in July.

The idea could be to ensure that the standard of domestic cricket doesn’t erode further as the mushrooming of T20 franchise cricket might lead to a lot of premature retirements.

The BCCI has chosen to protect its active players from taking part in T20 leagues and with the latest development, it can also put a clause on participation of retired players.

As per the agenda for the meeting, “policy for retired players for participation in overseas" will be discussed.

Indian men and women’s teams to travel to Asian Games

The BCCI has decided to send teams for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou in September-October. The men’s competition will coincide with India’s World Cup preparations so a second-string side is expected to take part in the continental event.

Shikhar Dhawan’s name is doing rounds as the captain of the India B team that will take part in the quadrennial extravaganza.

However, a full-strength women’s team will be in action at the Games and will be favourites to win the gold.

Cricket was last staged in the Asian Games in the 2014 edition in Incheon. Indian teams had not taken part in that competition nine years ago.

The BCCI top brass will also decide the roadmap for upgrading stadiums for the ODI World Cup at home. The ICC event will be played across 10 venues and most of them are in need for a facelift.

The board is without a broadcaster for the home season and a jersey sponsor after the premature exit of BYJU’s. Those two matters will also be deliberated upon in the meeting.

The men’s team shirt did not have any sponsor’s logo during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Playing conditions for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be finalised as well.

“Playing conditions for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament (Impact Player Rule)," read another item on the agenda.