'Shikhar Dhawan has Been Terrific, But...': Ajit Agarkar Opens Up on Veteran Opener's Absence in Asia Cup Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad that is set to represent the Indian team at the upcoming Asia Cup, as veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a place in the side.

Chief selector and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar said at the presser, “Shikhar Dhawan has been terrific for India, but currently Rohit Sharma, Gill and Kishan are our 3 preferred openers".

The Indian squad comprised skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli headlining the side. Shubman Gill, who ended the most recent edition of the money-rich Indian Premier League as the top scorer with 890 runs also makes the squad and is expected to open the inning with Rohit, with Kohli sealing the No.3 position.

Ishan Kishan will be the understudy to the openers and is expected to step in if need be.

The middle order boasts of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both of whom recently returned from prolonged injury layoffs, while Suryakumar Yadav also takes his rightful position in the squad.

Young left-hander Tilak Varma has been handed the call-up following his impressive performances against West Indies on the recent tour.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is named as the team’s vice-captain, will look to put in a shift each time he comes out to play while cricketer-par-excellence, Ravindra Jadeja will also be crucial to India’s chances at the continental tournament.

Left-hander Axar Patel also makes the squad, while recent returnee Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the bowling attack. Bumrah was back in action recently after 11 months on the sidelines following his severe back injury and captained the Indian unit to a T20I series win over Ireland.

Pacers Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna have been named to the side, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes the cut too.

Sanju Samson has been named as the reserve player in the unit.

India will get their Asia Cup bid underway against Pakistan on the 2nd of September at the Pallakele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.