2-MIN READ

'I've an IPL to Win for Punjab Kings': With Slim Chances of India Comeback, Dhawan Has More Plans Ready

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 11:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Shikhar Dhawan leads Punjab Kings in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan leads Punjab Kings in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan is still hopeful for an India comeback. If he miss that chace, he has an IPL trophy to win for Punjab Kings and is also keen to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan has been away from the Indian dressing for quite a long time now. He donned the blue Indian jersey exactly 8 months ago, in the third ODI of the Bangladesh tour which India won by 227 runs. As the team gears up for the upcoming World Cup at home, Dhawan seems to have completely been sidelined from the management’s scheme of things. He was expected to lead a second-string side to the Asian Games in Hangzhou as the senior men would be focusing on the mega ICC event at home. But the veteran batter was ‘a bit shocked’ after not finding his name in the squad.

The ever-optimistic Dhawan has wilfully accepted the selectors’ decision and remains determined to make a national comeback in the near future. In an interview with PTI, the left-hand batter said he can’t foresee what is in store for him but will be ready if an opportunity knocks on the door.

“I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance, I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent. I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game; these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Even if Dhawan misses out on a chance to return, he has an IPL trophy to win for Punjab Kings. The 37-year-old also expressed his keenness to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy before the cash-rich T20 league next year.

“I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there; the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it. Also, I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well,” he said.

With more than 10,000 international runs in his kitty, Dhawan has a lot to be grateful for. It is highly unlikely that he will get to feature in his third straight ODI World Cup but he is prepared to embrace whatever comes his way.

“I am in a very happy state of mind. When you play the World Cup it is a great feeling. I am very blessed to have such an amazing career and contribute to the Indian team,” Dhawan said.

“At this stage, you go year by year. Physically I am very fit and I have an IPL to win for Punjab Kings. Hopefully, we can do that next year,” he added.

first published:August 11, 2023, 10:58 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 11:03 IST