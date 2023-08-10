'Was a Bit Shocked But You Just Have to Accept it': Shikhar Dhawan on Asian Games Snub

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan admitted that he was a bit shocked when he failed to make the cut to the Asian Games squad. The BCCI named a young squad for the upcoming Asian Games in China as the senior stars are going to be busy at that time for the ODI World Cup at home. Dhawan, who led the Indian team last year in the absence of Rohit Sharma, is not in India’s scheme of things for the ODI WC and missing out on Asian Games was a big blow for him.

The 37-year-old left-hander was tipped to lead the second-string India team in China but the selectors went ahead with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain.

Dhawan said that he accepted the selectors’ thought process of picking the young players in the squad.

“When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well," Dhawan told PTI on Thursday.

Dhawan last played for India in December 2022 as the team management decided to move from him by choosing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the first-choice opening pair with Ishan Kishan as the backup option.

Dhawan, who remains a centrally-contracted cricketer, spends a lot of time at the National Cricket Academy to prepare himself for the comeback.

“I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent.

“I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that," said the southpaw.

If the India comeback doesn’t happen, Dhawan has an IPL trophy to win for Punjab Kings. He also expressed his keenness to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy before the IPL.

“I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it.

“Also I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well," he said referring to the two domestic tournaments.