'You Carry Our Hopes And Dreams': Shikhar Dhawan Shares Special Message For India's World Cup Bound Players

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan wished good luck to the players who are selected in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Dhawan, who played in the last two editions of ODI WC for India, failed to make the cut this time as India went ahead with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the opening options.

Dhawan, who is fondly known as Mr ICC by the fans, shared a special message for his teammates who made the cut for the mega ICC event,

“Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home and make us proud! Go all out, Team India! #ChakDePhatte #WorldCup," Dhawan wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the rise of Shubman Gill and Team India entering the transitional phase, Dhawan has struggled to find his place in the ODI team this year.

Dhawan last played for India in December last year after that the team decided to give a long rope to young Gill to open alongside Rohit Sharma and picked Ishan Kishan as the backup opener.

The southpaw was also not picked in the Asian Games squad where Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a young Indian team.

However, recently Dhawan said that he accepted the selectors’ thought process of picking the young players in the squad.

“When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well,” Dhawan told PTI.