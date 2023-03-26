Why Shikhar Dhawan Wants Shubman Gill In Indian Side, And Not Himself

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that he would have given the chance to fellow opener Shubman Gill over himself had he been the national selector or captain.

The left-handed batsman, who has a stellar record for India in ICC tournaments, said in an interaction with Aaj Tak, “I feel that Shubman (Gill) was playing two formats and performing really well in Tests as well as T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn’t. If I was the selector then definitely would have given the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar."

Dhawan had captained India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is in 2021 and 2022 but has not featured for the country after December 2022. In Tests, he has been out of the selectors’ radar since 2018. He was dropped from India’s squad for the ICC World T20 in 2021 and was not part of the ICC World T20 in 2022 either. Dhawan was not considered for the matches against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia this year and it looks increasingly apparent that the selectors and the team management have called time on Dhawan’s glittering India career.

The emergence of Gill in a big way has not made it easy for Dhawan either. He has piled on 624 runs in nine ODI innings in 2023, including two centuries and a double century. Gill was only 23 years and 132 days when he hit the rare ODI double ton against New Zealand in Hyderabad, making him the youngest man to do so.

He has hit centuries in both the shortest and longest formats this year too, with a 63-ball 126 not out against the Kiwis in a T20I in Ahmedabad, and a fine Test ton against Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the same venue, which incidentally, is also his home venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Considering Gill’s current form, he looks more or less a certainty to be captain Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in the ODI World Cup from October-November this year. Importantly, Gill has an edge over Dhawan in terms of age too: while he is just 23 years old, Dhawan is over 37 and near the age when cricketers usually retire.

However, all things considered, Dhawan has not been performing poorly in the ODI and T20I formats in recent times by any stretch of the imagination. He had scored 688 runs in 22 ODIs last year, and played some crucial knocks, including away half-centuries against South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. His 97 off 99 balls against the Windies at Port of Spain stood out. His ODI runs in 2022 stood in only second to Shreyas Iyer, with the star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not even anywhere close.

The year before, he had amassed 297 runs in six matches at an average of near-60. In the T20I format, his contributions included two near-fifties on sluggish pitches in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan, however, seemed to have paid the price for a poor run in Bangladesh, where he had scores of 7,8 and 3 as India went on to lose the series 1-2. Dhawan, therefore, should consider himself highly unlucky and considering the fact that he usually comes good in ICC events, it could make sense to keep him in the reckoning for the ICC World Cup this year.

