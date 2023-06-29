'Shirt Leke West Indies..': Ishaan Kishan Makes Hilarious Request to Shubman Gill Ahead of India's Next Tour

Taking time off from cricket after the World Test Championship final in England, India’s opening batter, Shubman Gill took a trip to Paris. He visited the football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) stadium Parc Des Princes. The star batter was gifted a customised number 7 jersey by the club with his name on it.

As Gill dropped a video of this special gift, Ishan Kishan send him a reminder to bring the jersey for him as well. “Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro . Please don’t forget Was looking for it everywhere," Ishaan wrote in the comments.

Both Ishaan Kishan and Shubman Gill have been named in India’s ODI and Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. India will play two Test and three ODIs in the contest.

Soon fans also joined the banter between the two cricketers and dropped laughing emojis in reply.

Shubman Gill has never shied away from his love for football. Gill was also present at Wembley Stadium to witness the FA Cup final that saw Manchester City taking the victory against their arch-rivals the Red Devils. He was spotted alongside Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans, reaching the final while scoring 870 runs in 17 games. His heroics in the tournament included three centuries.

However, the young cricketing talent just failed to show up in the WTC final. Gill managed to score 13 and 18 runs across the two innings against Australia. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan did not feature in the starting XI.

India failed to put up any fight against the Aussies and suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat, continuing its drought run in ICC tournaments.

Shubman Gill and Ishaan Kishan will now be eager to show their calibre at the international stage once again with performance during the West Indies tour.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.