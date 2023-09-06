'Shoaib Akhtar Doppelganger': Oman Pacer Replicates Legendary Pakistan Pacer's Bowling Action - WATCH

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar enjoyed a big fan following across the globe for his exploits on the field as he still holds the record fastest ball bowled by a player in international cricket. Akhtar delivered a 161.3 kmph delivery during the 2003 ODI World Cup in the match against England to their batter Nick Knight. The Rawalpindi Express used to trouble the batters across the globe with his raw pace which was too difficult to handle for the oppositions during his prime. However, he sustained several injuries which cut short his international career a bit.

The legendary pacer is one of the fast bowling icons across the globe as the young cricketers idolise him and want to breach the 100mph barrier like him.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Recently, a video of a youngster - Imran Muhammad replicating Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling action went viral on social media. The pacer also seemed like a lookalike of Akhtar as he also had long hair and almost a similar body structure as the Pakistan pacer’s during his playing days.

Oman’s Speedster Mohamed Imran looks exactly like Shoaib Akthar in his early days. Even the bowling action looks very similar. All the best for him. @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/wZ8nPQcFmV— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 6, 2023

The video is from an old Oman D20 League match between Azaiba XI and Darsait Titans.

Meanwhile, Akhtar claimed 178 wickets in 46 Test matches at an average of 25.7. He also had a good record in 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he picked 247 scalps. He didn’t get a chance to play many T20Is as he picked 19 wickets in 15 matches.

After his retirement, he was often seen on various media platforms expressing his views and currently, he is quite active on his own YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023 Match Ticket Prices: IND vs PAK for Rs 19,00,000 Per Pass; Rs 9,31,295 for IND vs AUS

Recently, Akhtar expressed his displeasure with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s defensive captaincy approach during the Asia Cup group stage clash against India.

“Pakistan fast bowling has done wonders. Pakistan should have continued with pacers with short two-over spells from one end and operated spin from only one end. Pakistan should have bowled India out inside 40 overs itself. Pakistan should have capitalized after reducing India to 66-4. Babar Azam needs to be more aggressive as a captain,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.