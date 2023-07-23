'Time to Grow Up a Bit': Shoaib Akhtar Not Please With Babar Azam Not Being Included in SRK-starrer World Cup Promo

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not a happy man when he saw the promotional video for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The video, along with the ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign, was launched in Mumbai earlier this week.

The video, presented by the Bollywood superstar SRK, has cameos from cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The video showcases many decorated moments in the history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

WATCH:

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/A88Lvq8pUC — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2023

Akhtar was not pleased to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam or even their historic 1992 World Cup win being absent from the montage in the video and took to social media to announce his displeasure.

“Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," tweeted Akhtar.

Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke.Come on guys, time to grow up a bit.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2023

There were appearances from Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi though in the video.

ALSO READ | ‘Made Her Day, Made Her Year Probably’: Joshua Da Silva on Virat Kohli’s Kind Gesture to Meet His Mother

India are slated to face Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Ahead of the World Cup, India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup group stage on September 2 in Kandy. Further meetings between the arch-rivals are possible given they progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

There is dought still over the World Cup participation for Pakistan as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly conveyed to the ICC and the BCCI that their participation is subject to government clearance due to the tense relations between the two countries. This comes after India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, who were originally the only host of the continental championship.