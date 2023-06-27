'Smart and Engaging Young Man': Shashi Tharoor Runs Into Shoaib Akhtar at Dubai Airport

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had a pleasant surprise when he ended up meeting legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar at the Dubai Airport recently. The senior politician was returning to Delhi when he ran into Akhtar who was known for his express pace.

Tharoor was returning home after attending a Literature Festival in England.

“On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is!” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Tharoor mentioned that he met with several Indians at the airport and all of them wanted selfies with Akhtar.

“He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket,” Tharoor added.

On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a… pic.twitter.com/4WZl8V1rbN— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 26, 2023

The 47-year-old Akhtar responded, “What a pleasure running into you Shashi ji."

Tharoor was delighted to be part of the Bradford Literature Festival.

“It’s a delight to be part of the @BradfordLitFest, even if my own participation was for just one day. The atmosphere of camaraderie & genuine respect for ideas and writers makes it a real pleasure — & the strong subcontinental ethos is the tadka!" he had said via a Tweet earlier.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be announced today in Mumbai with India expected to face Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this year, Akhtar said he wants India and Pakistan to play in the final.

“I want to take revenge for the 2011 World Cup, I hadn’t played in that match. I want to watch the India vs Pakistan final in Wankhede or Ahmedabad, wherever it happens in India. I will try my level best to watch the final," he said.

India had beaten Pakistan in the semifinal of the 2011 ODI World Cup before beating Sri Lanka to lift the trophy.