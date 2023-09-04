Shreyanka Patil Creates History Yet Again As She Picks First Four-Wicket Haul in Tournament's History

Indian women’s all-rounder, Shreyanka Patil created a historic moment in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League as she became the first bowler to pick a four-wicket haul in the history of the tournament.

Shreyanka represents the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s side where she bowled in the second innings having to defend a total of 146 runs against the Barbados Royals Women’s team.

READ MORE: Shreyanka Patil Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Feature in Women’ Caribbean Premier League - News18

She finished with figures of 4-34 in her quota of four over but the Barbados Royals managed to pick up the victory thanks to the Australian all-rounder, Erin Burns. She managed to lead the chase for the side by scoring 53 runs off 41 deliveries.

Shreyanaka is a right-arm off-break bowler who managed to pick up the wickets of Royal’s skipper, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne and Chedean Nation.

The Warriors managed to set the total of 146 runs thanks to contributions from Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Natasha McClean but unfortunately, the total was not enough as the Royals chased down the target within 19.2 overs.

Shreyanka currently sits second on the charts for the highest wicket-takers in this edition of the WCPL behind Erin Burns who has 5 wickets.

Amongst the highest run-scorers, we have Sophie Devine leading the charts with 145 runs in 3 games and Erin Burns with

READ MORE: Shah Rukh Khan, Son Aryan Celebrate ‘Most Special’ Win of Team Trinbago Knight Riders in WCPL - News18

The Warriors are yet to pick up a win in the tournament having lost to the Barbados Royals twice. But there is hope if they manage to pick up two wins against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s team which would secure their spot in the finals.

The road to the finals would get even more interesting if the Royals managed to lose their remaining match against the Knight Riders which would make things difficult for the Warriors in the points table, possibly even going down to the run-rates.

Shreyanka Patil and the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team will go up against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s team at Port of Spain on September 7.