Shreyanka Patil Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Feature in Women' Caribbean Premier League

Shreyanka Patil will be the first ever Indian cricketer to feature in Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) with the young offspinner signing for Amazon Warriors.

Shreyanka recently featured for India A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong and was named player of the tournament for taking nine wickets in just two matches for her team as they became the champions beating Bangladesh A in the summit clash.

The 20-year-old came into the limelight after being roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) held in March this year.

She will also become the first Indian cricketer to feature in an overseas league before making international debut.

Shreyanka thus joins a host of India women cricketers to feature in overseas T20 leagues.

The BCCI has permitted its contracted women players to play in leagues outside of India which has seen the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh among others feature in tournaments like Women’s Big Bash League, The Hundred and the Women’s Cricket Super League.

The WCPL will get underway from August 31 in Barbados with the final scheduled for September 10 in Trinidad.

The star-studded squads feature the best players from across the Caribbean, including Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor. There will also be overseas players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and India with some of the best international cricketers appearing in an expanded Massy WCPL.

New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 Massy WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail will also be at the 2023 event.

The 2023 season will see an expanded schedule with seven matches played in Barbados and Trinidad.

The three teams competing in the 2023 season will be the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders.