Shreyas Iyer Spotted in Stands, Cheering for India During SAFF Championship Semifinal Against Lebanon

Team India middle order batter Shreyas Iyer was spotted cheering for the Indian football team during their SAFF Championship semifinal fixture against Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1.

Iyer who is currently ruled out of action having suffered a stress fracture back in March, last played for the Indian team against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Since then, the 28-year-old has undergone surgery on his back owing to the recurring issue and since then he has been recuperating from the same while working his way back to full fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Iyer was India’s highest run-scorer in ODI cricket last year but he has missed a major chunk of action in 2023, being ruled of the IPL 2023 season as well due to the same issue.

While recovering from his back issue, Iyer found the time to visit the Kanteerava Stadium where India locked horns with Lebabon for the third time in a month seeking a place in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023. The cricketer was seen seated in the stands, just behind Indian football team coach Igor Stimac who was suspended from the game owing to a red game he picked up against Kuwait.

Stimac was handed a two-match suspension after clashing with one of the opposition players, and thus assistant coach Mahesh Gawli was on the sidelines for India during the clash against Lebanon.

Earlier, India defeated Lebanon in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Bhubaneshwar.

Talking about Iyer, the Mumbai-based cricketer was recently seen working out at the gym in a selfie shared by KL Rahul. Rahul is also recovering from a leg injury he picked up during the IPL 2023 season while playing for Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul recently shared a mirror selfie wherein Iyer was also visible in the background as the two continue their road to recovery ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Earlier, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also spotted attending India’s SAFF Championship game versus Kuwait.