Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul ICC World Cup 2023 india squad Ishan Kishan Piyush Chawla

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-man squad on Tuesday in a press conference, claiming to have named a well-balanced side for the showpiece event. The likes of Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson were sidelined while Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have also made the cut. KL Rahul also stormed back into the despite not being in action since May.

Rahul’s return has sparked a debate over the keeper’s spot in the side as Ishan Kishan has been in red-hot form and makes a strong case for an automatic selection. But the management is seeing it as a ‘good headache’ to have. While Kishan is enjoying a purple patch in the 50-over format, Rahul comes in with a rich experience of playing the format. However, he is yet to prove his worth, given that he hasn’t been around for close to four months now.

Amid the ongoing discussion, former India spinner Piyush Chawla has raised a concern over Shreyas Iyer’s selection for the marquee event. Speaking to Star Sports, Chawla opined that instead of talking about Rahul and Kishan, the Iyer’s place in the team should also be discussed.

“We are talking about both of them, why not Shreyas Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s place should also be questioned. Ishan cannot remain in the reserves now because of the way he has batted in the top order,” Chawal told Star Sports.

“People had a question about how he would bat in the middle order and the way he batted in the middle order after coming into bat in a tough situation, he is going through good form and he solves the problem of the absence of a left-hander in the middle order, which we often talk about.

“So he is straightaway a walk-in for me. If we talk about KL Rahul, his track record is so good and he has done so well over the years,” he added.

Iyer’s Return After Injury

Shreyas Iyer marked his comeback in India’s campaign opener in the Asia Cup against Pakistan but his outing with the bat in hand was fleeting. He scored 14 runs off 9 balls, with the help of 2 boundaries, before losing his wicket to Haris Rauf.

Rahul set to join Indian camp in Sri Lanka

KL Rahul will soon join Team India for the Super Four round of the Asia Cup. On Tuesday, he shared his picture on Instagram along with a Sri Lankan flag emoji.

He also shared glimpses of his recovery at the NCA, thanking the people who helped him get regain his fitness.

“Reflecting on my journey in the last few months, which has been filled with challenges and lessons. The road has been humbling. A big shoutout to Nitin sir, Yogesh sir, Rajini sir, Dhananjay Bhai, Shalini and everyone at the NCA for your efforts and commitment towards getting me back on the ground. Special mention to the team at Wellington Hospital in London and Dr. Rahul Patel for a smooth op. Lastly to the BCCI for the constant support and belief,” Rahul wrote.

India will face Pakistan in their first Super Four match on Sunday in Colombo.