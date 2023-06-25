Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss Asia Cup 2023, 'Back Still Giving Him Trouble': Report

Shreyas Iyer is doubtful to be part of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Iyer sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. He underwent surgery and missed the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship Final.

The start batter is still recovering from the injury and currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to a Times of India report, Iyer is still having some trouble in his back.

“Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble,” a source told TOI.

The 28-year-old was regular in India’s ODI set-up before he underwent back surgery in April in London.

He failed to make the cut for the recently announced squads for the West Indies tour.

Asia Cup 2023 will be played between 31st August to 17th September. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the 2023 edition of multi-nation tournament with Pakistan getting four matches, while the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format, unlike the previous edition, as teams will utilise it as preparation for the ODI Cup 2023, slated to be hosted in India in October-November.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the Indian team for the Ireland T20Is.

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field," a senior board official recently told News18 CricketNext.

While KL Rahul is another star who might not get fit for the Asia Cup which is a big blow for India. It is going to be a tricky task for the Indian management to fill in the spaces of Rahul and Iyer in the middle order.