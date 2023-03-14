Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of India-Australia ODI Series, Likely to Miss Parts of IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia and is likely to miss some part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as well.

Iyer had earlier complained of pain in his back and didn’t come out to bat during the 4th Test against Australia as Rohit Sharma’s side smashed 571 runs in reply to Australia’s 480.

Later, he was ruled out of the 4th Test, which eventually finished in a draw as India won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by 2-1.

For most of the series, he fielded at close-in catching positions, which could have increased the load on his back too. He recently recovered from a back issue which kept him out of the series opener, where Suryakumar Yadav played in his absence.

Iyer is likely to head back to the NCA to continue his rehabilitation from the back injury which has plagued him for a while now. The fact that the 28-year-old could miss chunks of IPL 2023 comes as a massive blow for Kolkata Knight Riders as well, whom Shreyas was about to lead for a second year running.

Shreyas Iyer’s absence means Surykumar Yadav would be preferred in the middle order, alongside Rajat Patidar.

While the Indian team was in action against Australia in Ahmedabad, a training camp was held at NCA in Bengaluru for white ball specialists, Patidar was also present in the camp along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik and others.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a grim update on Iyer’s fitness in his post-match press conference.

“Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don’t know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," Rohit had stated.

“Obviously, that’s why he’s not present here, so we don’t know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great. I hope he recovers quickly and comes back and plays again," the 35-year-old added.

While Iyer did take to the field in Ahmedabad, he was not present at the field for the last two days of the match, and he was subsequently taken for scans, but the results didn’t look very promising.

