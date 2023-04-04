CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final, to Undergo Back Surgery: Report

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 18:40 IST

New Delhi, India

According to media reports, Shreyas would be travelling overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out for at least three months before resuming training

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been nursing a back injury, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The young Indian batter will also miss out on the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June as he would be travelling overseas for the surgery.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain will be travelling overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out for at least three months before he resumes training.

Last month, the recurring lower-back injury forced him out of the fourth and the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which ended in a draw. Later, he was also ruled of the three-match ODI series that followed. He had experienced an issue in his back due to the same injury after the conclusion of the Bangladesh tour in December last year.

(More to Follow…)

