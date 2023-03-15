Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Australia Due to Back Injury, Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip Confirms

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, due to the recurrence of a lower-back injury that has troubled the Mumbai-born cricketer in recent months.

India fielding coach T Dilip confirmed that news on Wednesday.

According to reports, the chances of Iyer returning to captain the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, slated to start on the 31st of March also seem slim.

Iyer is currently back at the NCA for rehabilitation, but it is yet to be confirmed if the right-handed batsman would need to undergo surgery, such as in the cases of bowlers Jasprit Bumrah or Prasidh Krishna.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped," Dilip said.

“We are in coordination with NCA. Shreyas is ruled out of this series," the fielding coach added.

“We will be able to provide further updates as and when we know," Dilip mentioned at a press conference.

Iyer made a comeback to the national side ahead of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following his struggle with a back injury.

The 28-year-old complained of experiencing troubles in the same region during the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Ahmedabad and was then taken for scans by the BCCI’s medical unit, who continue the batsman’s progress.

As a result, he couldn’t come out to bat in the game in Motera, which turned out to be a draw as both teams were able to play out just one innings each completely, before the end of the five days.

Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least the first half of the upcoming edition of the IPL.

In the absence of captain Iyer, two-time IPL winner KKR, owned by Bollywood Shahrukh Khan will be in search of a new skipper to lead the Kolkata-based franchise.

KKR are slated to begin their quest for a third IPL title on the 1st of April, as they take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

