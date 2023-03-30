Shreyas Iyer Reports At NCA After Postponing Surgery, Eyes WTC Final Berth

Injured batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has chosen not to undergo surgery for his back problems just yet and instead be available for selection for the ICC World Test Championship Final in June, has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treatment.

Iyer will be taking an injection on Thursday and the NCA staff will decide how long the batsman will require to stay at the academy after carefully assessing his fitness, according to a Cricbuzz report.

“He has met the specialist and the NCA officials. All are on the same page that the operation can be deferred. He will follow the experts’ advice," a source close to Iyer said.

Iyer’s issues with the back had kept him out of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand in January and also the first Test against the touring Australians in Nagpur in February. Iyer played the second and third Tests of the Australia series in Delhi and Indore respectively, scoring just 42 runs in four innings. His pain resurfaced in the fourth and final Test and he could not bat in India’s innings in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, there were reports that Iyer was advised surgery by a Mumbai-based doctor and was expected to go under the knife either in India or the UK under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The surgery and the recovery process were believed to keep Iyer out of action for five-six months. This would have meant that Iyer would have had to miss the WTC Final against Australia at the Oval in London and also this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). His participation in the ICC World Cup would also have been in doubt.

However, now Iyer is not only gunning for a place in the squad for WTC Final, but Kolkata Knight Riders are also hoping for his participation in the IPL at least at some point.

“Shreyas’ absence will make a difference since he is important, but this is truly unfortunate. We are hoping Shreyas will be back very soon and that will make a lot of difference to the team," KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit said on Tuesday.

