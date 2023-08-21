'Stop Doing Clownery': Star Sports Brutally Trolled for Mistakenly Dropping Shubman Gill From Asia Cup Squad

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Games on Monday and broadcaster Star Sports courted trolls and jibes online as they missed out on the name of one of the members of the announced list, Shubman Gill.

Fans took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a dig at the broadcaster following their slip-up.

One fan posted, “Shubman Gill was on his way to BCCI headquarters after not finding his name. Now he’s on his way to Star Sports office for mini attack."

Another post read, “Great comeback by Shubman Gill on Star Sports."

Gill lit the latest edition of the Indian Premier League on fire as he bagged the orange cap for finishing the season as the top scorer with a whooping 890 runs in 17 innings and is expected to head the Indian opening batting in the Asia Cup.