'These Are The Two Candidates in my View': Sunil Gavaskar Picks His Choices For India's Next Test Vice-Captain

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said that India missed an opportunity to give a Test vice-captaincy to a young star for the West Indies tour. The All India Selection Committee reinstate Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain of the Test team after he made a sensational comeback in the Test match. Several cricket fans and critics were not impressed with the selectors’ decision as they were expecting a young player to be named Rohit Sharma’s deputy.

Gavaskar also suggested that India missed an opportunity to groom a young player in the leadership role.

“There is nothing wrong in having him [Ajinkya Rahane] as the vice-captain, but a missed opportunity to groom a young player. At least, tell a young player that we are looking at you as a future captain. So, he starts to think as a future leader,” the batting great told Sports Tak.

The 1983 World Cup winner said that when a young player gets included in the leadership group it helps him in improving his own game a lot.

“If you give opportunity to a young player, then apart from his batting or bowling he starts to read the game and the opposition. He started analysing game and thinking about how the bowlers should target the opposition batters and what should be the ideal field placements. He can also go and talk to the captain and share his views. All these things help a youngster in improving his game," he added.

While he also named the two players who should be named India’s vice-captain in Tests after their recent rise on the international stage. He called Shubman Gill the future captain but also picked Axar Patel for the vice-captaincy role as he has improved his game in the last couple of years.

“I have two players in my mind who should have been named the vice-captain. One is Shubman Gill, everybody talks highly of him and calls him the future captain and the second is Axar Patel because he comes in leaps and bounds, he just gets better every match. He analysed his game and improved and lot. So, these are the two candidates in my view," Gavaskar added.