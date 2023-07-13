'They Asked me Where I Wanted to Bat...': Shubman Gill Reveals How he Secured No. 3 Spot in Batting Order

With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test team, the No. 3 spot which the batting star had made his own over the years was available. Shubman Gill then had a discussion with the Indian team management about filling that vacancy having so far opened alongside Rohit Sharma.

Having played his domestic cricket at No. 3, Gill was familiar with the challenge , role and was quite comfortable. So when he was asked to state his preferred batting spot, the answer was on expected lines.

“They (team management) asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate," Gill told host broadcasters ahead of the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday.

Facing the moving new ball as an opener is a big challenge and Gill thinks the experience will put him in good stead when batting at No. 3.

“It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you’re batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference," Gill said.

India gave debut to young Yasasvi Jaiswal who opened alongside Rohit after West Indies were skittled for 150 in their first innings.

Gill has had an excellent 2023 so far having scored a ODI double ton, a maiden T20I century and finishing as the leading run-getter in IPL 2023 with three hundreds.

Post the WTC final, the Indian team enjoyed a rare month-long break before returning to action.

“I really enjoyed the one-month break, spent time with my family. This is my first time in Barbados it was, also first time in Dominica. We came here much before, had good training," Gill said.

Rohit had already revealed where debutant Jaiswal and Gill will bat in the series opener with the latter having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid.

“Gill will play at No. 3 because he himself wants to play at that position. He discussed with Rahul bhai and told him that ‘I’ve played all my cricket at 3 and 4, I think I can do better for my team if I bat at No. 3’. It becomes good for us also, we got a left-hander. Indian cricket desperately needed a left-hander. We found Yashasvi Jaiswal he looks very promising. Let’s hope he (Jaiswal) performs for his team and makes the spot his own," Rohit said.