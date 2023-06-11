IND vs AUS: After Shubman Gill's Dubious Catch, Virender Sehwag-Wasim Jaffer Take Brutal Dig at Third Umpire

Indian opener Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final became a major talking point as former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer slammed the third umpire for giving the decision in Australia’s favour.

Both Sehwag and Jaffer pointed out that the dismissal shouldn’t have given pointing to the fact that the ball appeared to be touching the grass as Cameron Green took the catch of Gill while standing at first slip.

The incident took place in the eighth over of India’s second innings as the Rohit Sharma-led unit set out to chase a record 444-run total.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill Sends Twitter Into Meltdown as he Reacts After His Controversial Dismissal

Scott Boland got Gill to give away a leading edge towards Green who completed the catch but with the on-field umpires not sure about the same, they headed upstairs and TV umpire Richard Kettleborough gave it out, the decision drew some strong reactions from the likes of Sehwag, Jaffer and even Gill himself.

“Third umpire watching the replay before pressing out," tweeted Jaffer while sharing a screengrab of Gill’s dismissal.

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing out #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/ZTFeGsihpC— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 10, 2023

Sehwag on the other hand tweeted, “Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out," sharing a picture of a blindfolded person, comparing it to the third umpire.

Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill.Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/t567cvGjub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2023

While the Gill incident took place, India legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar also gave their verdicts on the controversial call.

ALSO READ| Explained: Why Umpire Didn’t Give a Soft Signal Before Referring Shubman Gill’s Dismissal

“The third umpire thought the fingers were under but the question is whether it rolled over after he completed the catch," said Shastri.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar while speaking to the broadcasters Star Sports at Tea said, “When the first umpire gives you out, the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn it."