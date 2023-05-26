Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli in Elite List, GT Opener Rewrites Record Books With His Third Century in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill scored a blazing-fast century in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians rewriting the record books with his third IPL century this season. Gill notched his ton in just 49 balls and joined Virat Kohli on an elusive list as he took MI bowlers to the cleaners.

The 23-year-old took control of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, surpassing Faf du Plessis to become the leading run-scorer this season with 851 runs under his belt following his 129-run knock in 60 balls.

Gill surpassed plenty of milestones on Friday, May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium as helped Gujarat Titans post a massive total of 233/3 in 20 overs against Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Gill joined Virat and Jos Buttler, as the third player behind the illustrious duo to score most centuries in IPL history. Both Kohli and Jos have smashed 4 centuries each, while Shubman got his third ton this season.

The Gujarat Titans opener also became the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs. Aged 23 years and 260 days, he became the youngest to the milestone.

Gill also smashed the joint-fastest century in IPL Playoffs at 49 balls, earlier Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) batter Wriddhiman Saha had also scored a 49-ball ton in the IPL 2014 final, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar also scored a hundred in as many balls against Lucknow Super Giants last season.

During his knock of 129 runs in 60 balls, Gill played just 9 dot balls, that’s all.

In 2014, Virender Sehwag scored 122 against Chennai Super Kings recording the highest individual total in an IPL playoff game before Gill went past the illustrious feat on Friday.

Shubman’s blistering knock included 7 boundaries and 10 sixes and most importantly the inning came at a sensational strike rate of 215.

The youngster’s inning helped GT post a daunting total in front of Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first but his bowlers were taken to the cleaners.