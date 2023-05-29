Shubman Gill Confesses Trolls Used to Affect Him Initially, Says 'Best Way to Get Over it is...' | Exclusive

Much like any sports star in India, Gujarat Titans (GT) player Shubman Gill has also been subjected to brutal social media trolling.

The most recent example was when the GT opener scored a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2023, knocking them out of the series this year. While GT fans celebrated the win, a section of RCB fans targetted Shubman and his sister, Shahneel, brutally abusing both of them for RCB’s exit. Although the incident left many in shock, Gill is yet to react to the turn of events.

WATCH | Shubman Gill Interview HERE

However, in an exclusive chat with News18, Gill opened up about tackling trolls online and admitted that while it used to affect him during his initial days of his career, he has learnt to keep the noise at bay.

“When it first started happening to me, it did affect me for some time, for a month or so. But I think eventually you get over it. The best way to get over it is just to not look at them or just to ignore them. Once you start doing that, once you start ignoring them, even if you see it, it wouldn’t affect you this much because then you sort of understand where those people are also coming from. They are also very attached, they are also very emotional," said the cricketer, who is lending his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Opens Up on Orange Cap Win for the First Time, Says ‘It’s Great But…’ | Exclusive

Referring to the Marvel character J. Jonah Jameson, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle in the Spider-Man series, Gill explained, “Spider-Man was also attacked in a negative way, and when I used to watch it, I used to be so angry that the newspaper guy (Jameson) used to write negative stuff about him. (I used to think) ‘How can he do this, he’s doing that,’ but that’s actually what happens right?"

top videos

“People don’t see the hard work you put in. They just see the tip of the iceberg, the end result and if you know in your heart that you have given it your all, then all those (trolls) start affecting you less over time," Gill said.

Gill will be seen joining the GT squad to face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 finale. The match was postponed to Monday due to a heavy spell of rain on Sunday night in Ahmedabad.