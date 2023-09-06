Shubman Gill Continues Push for Babar Azam's Number 1 ODI Ranking, Ishan Kishan Jumps 12 Spots After 82 vs Pakistan

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have reached their career-best ODI rankings after shining in the Asia Cup 2023 games against Nepal and Pakistan respectively. Gill smashed an unbeaten knock of 67 against Nepal in India’s second Group A clash, while Kishan smashed 82 against Pakistan as the highly anticipated clash between the two neighbours was washed out due to rain.

After their stellar displays, the Indian youngsters have made reasonable ground on the latest released ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to reign supreme at number 1 however, Gill has risen to third place, after bagging a career-high 750 rating points.

While Babar still has a healthy lead on the chasing pack holding 882 rating points, with both India and Pakistan through to Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023, and the ODI World Cup next month, the Gill will certainly fancy his chances.

Kishan also rose to his career-high ranking of 24th place, as he jumped 12 spots on the back of his sensational knock of 82 in Pallekele which helped India recover from a shaky start as they lost Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer cheaply.

The wicketkeeper batter now has 624 rating points and he will also hope to keep rising with plenty of ODI games lined up, however, it remains to be seen whether the youngster will be able to retain his place in India’s playing XI as KL Rahul as joined the Indian team.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen is ranked number 2, while India stalwart Virat Kohli is ranked 10th, and captain Rohit is a spot below on 11th in the latest ODI rankings.

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi also made a big jump of four places, the speedster is now ranked fifth in ODI bowlers’ rankings after bagging six wickets in Pakistan’s two matches during the group stage. Fellow countryman Haris Rauf is up by 14 places to reach 29th place in the latest rankings, while Naseem Shah gained 13 spots to move to 68th. Rauf and Shah were both rewarded for their stunning displays in the Asia Cup with new career-high ratings.

India and Pakistan are set to meet once again in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on September 10, giving both sets of players a chance to make further inroads in the ICC rankings.