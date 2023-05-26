WATCH: Shubman Gill Gets Dropped on 30 by Tim David; Goes on to Smash his 3rd Century in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill smashed his third century in IPL 2023 season in the crunch fixture between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. Gill completed his ton in 49 balls, helping put GT in a commanding position against MI.

It was the 23-year-old’s third century this season, and he is now the third player behind Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler in terms of scoring the most centuries in IPL history.

The Gujarat Titans opener received a massive lifeline earlier as he smashed a six followed by a four but was later dropped by Tim David when he was batting at 30. The incident happened during the last over of the powerplay when Chris Jordan was given the ball by Rohit Sharma.

Jordan was given a hard time by Gill who smashed a maximum on the second ball of the sixth over of GT’s inning, followed by a boundary. On the very next delivery, the youngster gave away an inside edge with the ball being stopped by Ishan Kishan before it would have raced away for more runs.

However, on the penultimate ball of the over, Tim gave away a massive lifeline to Gill as he failed to complete the catch while diving to his right. It was a fuller-length delivery, right in the slot, as the GT batter played a lofted on-drive but despite the diving effort, David couldn’t complete the catch.

Gill would go on to become the youngest player to smash a century in the playoffs at 23 years and 260 days.

The GT opener broke multiple records with his knock as he smashed the joint-fastest hundred in an IPL Play-off game in 49 balls, earlier Wriddhiman Saha scored a ton in the 2014 IPL final whereas Rajat Patidar also scored a hundred in as many balls while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, against Lucknow Super Giants.

As fate would have it, Gill was ultimately dismissed on 129 with Tim David taking the catch to end his inning after 60 balls.