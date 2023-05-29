CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Cricket Home » Shubman Gill Falls 83 Runs Short of Virat Kohli's 2016 Record of Most Runs in an IPL Season
Shubman Gill Falls 83 Runs Short of Virat Kohli's 2016 Record of Most Runs in an IPL Season

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 21:11 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Shubman Gill fell narrowly short equaling Virat Kohli's record (Sportzpics)

Shubman Gill fell 83 runs short of equaling Virat Kohli's tally for the highest runs scored by a player in a single season of IPL, but the Gujarat Titans batter did score 890 runs in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill has arguably been the best player in IPL 2023 season, the Gujarat Titans opener fell agonisingly short of Virat Kohli’s incredible record as he was dismissed for 39 runs in the IPL 2023 final.

With MS Dhoni giving a glimpse of his lighting quick reflexes as he removed Gill inflicting his 300th T20 stumping, the most by any player, Gill’s IPL 2023 season came to an end as he amassed 890 with the bat.

The Gujarat Titans opener was guaranteed to win the IPL 2023 Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer this season, however, Gill fell narrowly short of Virat Kohli’s all-time highest-scoring record in IPL history as the Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman had scored an incredible 973 runs for RCB in a single campaign back in 2016.

Gill could only muster up 890 this season, but it was by no means an easy feat with the youngster playing a key role in keeping GT in contention for the IPL 2023 trophy.

    He was a key cog in Gujarat’s run into the final, as they locked horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday, May 29.

    (More to follow…)

