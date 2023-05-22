Shubman Gill and His Sister's Instagram Posts Flooded With Abusive Comments After RCB Eliminated from IPL 2023

Shubman Gill might be going through the best phase of his cricket career but it hasn’t stopped few users on social media from leaving vile, abusive comments on one of his Instagram post.

Why?

Because, apparently, few of them aren’t happy that Gill’s century knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the IPL 2023 playoffs on Sunday night.

And they haven’t even spared Shubman’s sister either.

With Mumbai Indians beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was imperative for RCB to beat Gujarat Titans by any margin to seal a top-four spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking seventh century of his IPL career to power RCB to 197/5 in 20 overs after the final league clash of the season between RCB and GT was delayed due to rain in Bengaluru.

However, Gill emulated Kohli by hitting a century of his own and with a six, sealed RCB’s fate.

Fans are unhappy that GT, a team that had ‘nothing to lose/gain’ from the contest, went all guns blazing against RCB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

The defeat has kept RCB waiting for their maiden silverware.

Gill remained unbeaten on 104 off 52, an innings featuring five fours and eight sixes.

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one," Gill said during the post-match presentation after being adjudged player-of-the-match.

“In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief," he added.

top videos

GT, the defending champions, will now take on Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium,

“It’s going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. We have got a great bowling attack for that wicket in particular and hopefully we’ll make it to the final for the second time," Gill said.