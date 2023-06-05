'Shubman Gill Has Been a Class Player When I Saw Him From His Under-19 days': Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on young batting sensational Shubman Gill and said that he has always been a star player. Shubman has been in some tremendous form recently and has scored centuries across all three formats this year. The talented batter smashed a ton and double century against Sri Lanka in T20I and ODI respectively. While he also hit a century versus Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 23-year-old also scored three centuries in IPL 2023 and ended up winning Orange Cap for smashing 90 runs in 17 matches.

Head coach Dravid said that the players have done well to reach the final of World Test Championship and said that playing a Test match in English conditions is quite special.

“Really exciting for all the players to be playing this game again. There’s a lot of work that leads to this match. You play two years and a lot of Test series and results need to go your way. The opportunity to get to play this game is certainly well-deserved. Test cricket in England is always special and has great significance,” said Dravid.

Dravid, who was the coach of India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup, said that Shubman has been star player since the U-19 days and he saw special talent in him during that time.

“Shubman has always been a star player. He has been a class player when I saw him from his Under-19 days. He came into the U-19 World Cup and was already earmarked as someone who would become a very special player. He has been great, he’s had a few years with the team, he’s been in and out of the side a little bit, and he’s finding his feet in international cricket,” Dravid added.

Talking further about Shubman, the legendary India batter suggested that he has gained the experience now and feels more confident on the international stage.

“It’s all come together. He’s had a few injuries as well. But it felt like over the last two years, it’s all come together. He’s now experienced at this level, he’s more comfortable around this space. He’s got that confidence and belief that he can succeed at this level. He has really developed as a superb player,” said Dravid.