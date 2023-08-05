'Cut Him Some Slack, He's Going to Have a Terrific World Cup': Shubman Gill Gets Backing from KKR Coach

Post IPL 2023, Shubman Gill is seemingly going through a lean phase that began with the ICC World Test Championship which has now extended to the ongoing tour of West Indies. Gill scored a record-breaking ODI double-ton earlier this year followed by Orange Cap winning show during IPL in what was a remarkable start to 2023 for the rising star.

A pattern is also emerging where Gill has fallen victim to spin bowling four out of six times in the ongoing West Indies tour.

However, Abhishek Nayar, who saw the youngster from close quarters when he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, has brushed aside such concerns.

“I am not worried about Shubman as he has got a strong base and culture. It’s tough for a young cricketer to play so much cricket and be that consistent. You need to cut him some slack and say that he’s going to fail," Nayar, who is an assistant coach at KKR, told PTI.

“He’s playing in the West Indies, not the easiest of conditions for batting low scoring games. This experience is going to make him better. I think he’s going to have a terrific World Cup," he added.

Nayar is also quite hopeful about Rinku Singh’s future who has been picked in India’s squad for the Ireland tour later this month.

Nayar though as advised giving Rinku a long rope arguing he might take more time to get used to international cricket.

“There’s a possibility that he may take a little more time (to adapt to international cricket), you know, because of his upbringing. But he is a terrific player. Anyone who averages 60 in First-Class cricket, 50 in List A and 30 in T20 is a terrific player," Nayar said.

“So, I would love to have a long rope for him and, hopefully, the selectors will keep faith in him. Rinku is also someone who will add so much value to the team with his overall attitude," he added.

Nayar says both Gill and Rinku have got the potential to succeed at international level. “I have absolutely no doubt about their tremendous potential. With the amount of competition in cricket these days, it is not easy to get opportunities and they need to maximise the chances that come their way. Yes, it’s all about that mental push," Nayar said.