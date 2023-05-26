Cometh the Hour, Cometh the ShubMAN! Fans Bow Down as Gill Scores His 3rd Century in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill scored his third Indian Premier League (IPL) century of the 2023 season during the qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The 23-year-old had smashed hundreds during the IPL 2023 leaue phase, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers bangalore in back-to-back matches.

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Gill was finally caught in the deep by Tim David, who had earlier dropped hiscatch, off the bowling of Akash Madhwal for 129 runs from 60 ball, including seven fours and ten sixes.

Former Players and Experts lauded Shubman:

What a player. 3rd hundred in 4 matches and some breathtaking shots. Amazing consistency and hunger, the kind of stuff big players do, cash in on the purple patch #ShubhmanGill pic.twitter.com/nUjXoLRKaA— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023

Fans were delighted with Shubman’s hitting:

HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL.Third in the season, he is making batting looks easy in the big stage, What an incredible player. pic.twitter.com/JbM05zPOlj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2023

3RD IPL CENTURY FOR SHUBMAN GILL…!!What a knock by this player, his 3rd IPL ton this season. He’s simply unstoppable, a hundred in Qualifier 2. Take a bow, Gill. pic.twitter.com/Cwc0awFkoB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL IN QUALIFIER 2..!!His 3rd Hundred in this IPL. He smashed 100* runs from 49 balls against Mumbai Indians in big match for GT. TAKE A BOW, SHUBMAN GILL. pic.twitter.com/aa40Exeooz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 26, 2023

Gill has been in tremendous form in 2023, scoring his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, registering the highest individual score by an Indian in the format at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the same venue, Gill also reached his maiden Test century, against Australia.

Gill, at the start of the year, had also become the youngest batter to score an ODI double hundred, which also came against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

top videos

“It’s incredible, he makes the game look very easy. I think he has got so much time at the crease. I mentioned it early on in the season that he is my dad’s favourite player. Probably about 3 years ago, I was like ‘what are you seeing in him?’. Now I know what he saw in him. Very exciting talent for Indian cricket. I can’t wait to watch him in all 3 formats for India. He has got the potential and the skill to really get good numbers in the future," AB de Villiers told JioCinema on Friday.

“We saw that hundred against RCB. I watched it from home and I got very excited. What is the most exciting about that hundred is the strike rate. If you get a 100 in around 50 balls, you are more likely to win the game for the team," he added.