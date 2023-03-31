IPL 2023: Talented Shubman Gill Can Complement Underrated Kane Williamson, Feels AB de Villiers

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers praised New Zealand batting maestro Kane Williamson as he will be playing for defending champions Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League. Williamson has been one of the best batters in the past decade across formats, however, his strike rate in the shortest format sometimes comes under scrutiny but De Villiers feels a batter like him can be the glue of any batting line-up.

The former RCB batter called Williamson an underrate batter in T20 cricket who can switch gears easily after taking a steady start.

“Kane Williamson is an absolute rockstar player. Very underrated when it comes to T20 cricket. Everyone thinks that he plays slow, run-a-ball and then he ups it. I feel he can be a glue of any batting line-up and still go on and score at 170-180 batting strike rate,” said De Villiers.

Williamson was released by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 auction as Gujarat Titans took advantage of it and signed him for his base price of INR 2 crore to strengthen their middle order.

De Villiers suggested that Williamson is going to be the go-to guy for Gujarat Titans in case they suffered a collapse in the batting order as the Kiwi batter can take them to the final over of the innings.

“I think Kane can just play his natural game, get himself in and then ultimately take them down. If the rest of the line-up falls around him, he is the perfect guy to take those guys to the 20th over. And that’s going to be his role,” De Villiers added.

The legendary Proteas batter further talked highly of talented opener Shubman Gill and said he can complement Williamson in the batting order.

“Shubman Gill is one of those very talented players up the order that can complement someone like Kane Williamson. Shubman has come a very long way with his cricket and almost like an experience campaigner now even though he is still young. The IPL 2023 is going to be a good one for him,” said De Villiers.

