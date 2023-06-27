'He'll be The Next Big Thing for India': Mohammad Amir Predicts Bright Future for Shubman Gill

They are fierce rivals on the field but off it, India and Pakistan players share a great deal of mutual respect. Time and again, players across the border have opened up on the warm relation they have with each other.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has quite often expressed his admiration for India superstar Virat Kohli with which he has shared some intriguing on-field battles over the years.

When Amir was asked to pick his top-three favourite batters among the present-day cricketers, no surprise that Kohli was his favourite batter while Pakistan captain Babar Azam was also on the list. However, the third name was no doubt surprising as Amir picked a 23-year-old Subman Gill, branding the young opener as “the next big thing for India in future.”

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are my favourite in Tests and ODIs. Finally, Shubman Gill. I feel he will be the next big thing for India in future if he continues his current form,” Mohammad Amir said during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel.

Kohli is also known as an admirer of Amir.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in the 2016 T20 World Cup, Kohli gifted one of his bats to the former star pacer during a training session at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Speaking about his favourite bowlers, Amir referred to New Zealand star Trent Boult as his number-one choice, while also keeping Pakistan’s emerging talent Naseem Shah among his favourites.

In addition, he also admitted respect for Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc. “These are the bowlers, who I feel are complete as they are able to play all three formats,” Amir said.

During the session, Amir discussed Pakistan’s chance in the upcoming 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, slated to be held in India in October-November this year.

Underlining Pakistan’s dominance in Asian conditions, Amir predicted that Babar and Co would be able to qualify for the semifinals of the marquee event.

Before taking an abrupt retirement from international cricket in 2020, Amir represented Pakistan in 61 ODIs and 36 Tests, picking up 81 and 119 wickets respectively.

The 31-year-old has also played 50 T20Is in which he took 59 scalps.

Citing the reason behind his sudden retirement, Amir revealed he had received poor treatment from the Pakistan team management.