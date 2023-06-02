Shubman Gill Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of WTC Final; See Pic

Following two-month-long T20 actions in the IPL, Indian cricketers will now shift their focus to a major international assignment, the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The red-ball clash between India and Australia will begin on June 7 at London’s Oval. The Indian squad has already jetted off to England, kickstarting their final preparation for the game. Team India will be high hopes from in form Shubman Gill who just finished a remarkable IPL season. Looks like, the Indian batter is also geared to deliver for the team and was spotted practicing in the nets. In a photo that’s gaining much traction on social media, Gill, dressed in team India’s new kit, can be spotted readying to face a delivery in the nets.

Shubman Gill is getting ready for the WTC final.He has been in tremendous touch in 2023. pic.twitter.com/PAgoREitk7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2023

The Young Indian opener was a key component for Gujarat Titans making an appearance in the final for two seasons in a row. Thanks to his swashbuckling form, Gill could make the Orange Cap to his name after becoming the highest scorer of IPL 2023. In his 17 appearances this season, Gill recorded a total of 890 runs at a stunning batting average of 59.33. He smashed three centuries while registering four fifty-plus scores during the campaign.

Indian fans are hopeful of Shubman Gill to continue his red-hot form in the WTC final as well. The 23-year-old cricketer will also try to make the most out of the match as it would be his first assignment against mighty Australia in an ICC game.

A fan showed his faith in Shubman Gill, commenting, “I am expecting the same form in the WTC final.”

Expecting the same form from him — Dhairya Panchal (@d4_dhairya_8000) June 2, 2023

The hard and bouncy surface at the Oval can make the job difficult for Shubman Gill, according to a fan. “It will be a tough task to handle seam and swing conditions in England against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc,” the person predicted.

It will be a tough task to handle seam and swing condition in England against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.— Barkha Joshi (@bindasbarkha) June 2, 2023

Underlining Shubman Gill’s struggle in red-ball cricket so far, a fan tweeted, “Waiting for his good touch in Test. He was not really impactful in Tests. Sadly, he will not get the Ahmedabad pitch everywhere.”

waiting for a his good touch in test. he was not really impactful in tests. Sadly he will not get ahmedabad pitch everywhere— Jaise ko taisa (@candidtruth12) June 2, 2023

Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings for India alongside Rohit Sharma. His place was confirmed after KL Rahul was ruled out of the WTC final. Rahul sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL. The Indian opener will require surgery to get fully recovered.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut during an Australia tour back in 2021, receiving his Test cap from former head-coach Ravi Shastri. Gill did not fail to impress with his batting prowess in the four-match series, which India won 2-1. Playing three matches, the youngster struck 259 runs in total while his best score was 91.