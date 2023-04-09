Shubman Gill Pips Sanju Samson to Become Second Youngest Player to Score 2000 IPL Runs

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill registered his name in the record books by becoming the second youngest player to score 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. The talented opener has been in incredible form this year and started the season with a fine half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match, while he was dismissed cheaply against Delhi Capitals for 14.

The 23-year-old looked in fine form on Sunday against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders and completed 2000 runs in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Gill was dismissed for 39 in the attempt to play a big shot off Sunil Narine’s delivery and was caught by Umesh Yadav near the boundary rope.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match no. 13 Live

The talented opener pipped the likes of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to become the second youngest to achieve the feat after Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant.

Youngest players to 2000 IPL runs

23 years, 27 days - Rishabh Pant

23 years, 214 days - Shubman Gill

24 years, 140 days - Sanju Samson

24 years, 175 days - Virat Kohli

25 years, 155 days - Suresh Raina

Shubman made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 after a successful Under-19 World Cup. While he joined Gujarat Titans last season and played a crucial role in the team’s title triumph.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans rested skipper Hardik Pandya for Sunday’s clash as he was unwell and the team didn’t take any risk regarding his health. Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Ahead of the match, Gill talked about facing his former teammate Narine and said that it’s not easy to face one of the best spinners in the shortest format.

“Don’t think you can go in with a set mindset especially against one of the best spinners in the world. The strength of the side is that everyone contributes. It is just about doing the simple things and being consistent. You won’t see one player doing all the work throughout the season. Each player contributes something," he said.

The 23-year-old also opened up on his purple patch with the bat this year.

“It is all about spending as much time in the middle as you can. It is more about having that intent to keep looking for the runs. More mental than technical. The game doesn’t change even when you switch formats. All about fine-tuning your mind and getting a bit of practice under your belt. Understanding your role is also important, it is more about the situation you are in. Will depend on that," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here