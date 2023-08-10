'Whenever You Play as an Opener, You Will be Scrutinized Most': Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's Poor Form

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that Shubman Gill finds it difficult to find his rhythm whether the pitch is a bit slow which has been the reason behind his underwhelming show in the ongoing West Indies tour. After a sensational IPL 2023 where he won the Orange Cap, Shubman failed to live up to the expectations and has scored just one 50-plus score in the ongoing West Indies tour. The talented opener also failed to score big in the World Test Championship Final.

Chopra also talked about the underwhelming show from Gill on the ongoing tour and pointed out that he was touted as the king after IPL 2023 but nothing went well for him after that.

“At this point in time, the problem is with Shubman Gill’s form. During the IPL, I read in many places that he is no longer the prince but the king. But after that, there was the WTC final, he didn’t score too many runs there, played two Test matches against the West Indies, didn’t score runs there," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

Chopra suggested that Shubman struggled on the slow surfaces where he struggled to find his rhythm.

“Then he played three ODIs, where he scored one half-century and a score of 34. He has single-digit scores in all three T20Is. It seems like he hasn’t scored runs at all on this West Indies tour. I feel there is one thing with him for sure - when the pitches are slightly slow, he will find it difficult to find his rhythm," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further asserted that the openers get scrutinized the most as they have the opportunity to score more runs and Shubman has to keep that in mind.

“He will have to look into this because whenever you play as an opener, especially in white-ball cricket, you will be scrutinized the most. You will have the best opportunity to score runs but will be scrutinized the most as well. It gets highlighted very quickly when you don’t score runs," he added.

Chopra suggested that with Kishan dropping from the XI in the third T20I, Shubman should also be dropped if the management follows the same yardstick.

“We saw Ishan Kishan being dropped for the last match. If the same yardstick is used, Shubman Gill should also be dropped. But he won’t be because both are not going to be dropped together," he added.