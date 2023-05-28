'Prithvi Shaw Thinks He's a Star and Nobody Can Touch Him': Former India Pacer's Staggering Claim on Shubman Gill Comparison

It was in 2018 that Prithvi Shaw led India to title win at the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. The trophy was just another proof why Shaw was hyped as the next best thing in Indian cricket.

Among his teammates was a certain Shubman Gill who played a vital role in the title-winning campaign as was evident from his player-of-the-tournament award.

Fast forward to 2023. Gill, in a red-hot form, has peeled off three centuries in his last four IPL innings to storm to the top of the Orange Cap race and looks certain to finish the season as the top run-getter having already scored 851 runs in 16 innings.

On the other hand, Shaw had a forgettable season, struggling to 106 runs in eight innings. He was even dropped midway through the season before making his return for the final two matches one of which resulted in a quick half-century.

Their career has taken different directions, for now, since the two combined to bring home the junior world cup five years back. Gill is being compared to legendary batters while Shaw continues to draw flak for his inconsistency and lack of discipline.

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri says Gill has consistently worked hard on his batting and the results are evident.

“You require discipline and a good temperament. You need to constantly work on yourself. You are required to occupy the crease, and if you do that, you are bound to get more runs,” Ghavri told The Indian Express.

Ghavri says the two are in different categories and claimed Shaw thinks himself to be a star.

“They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories,” Ghavri said.

“Shaw thinks he is a star and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over or the Test match or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out," he added.

Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs between 1975 and 1981, though adds that Shaw can still revive his career.

“They are of the same age. Nothing has been lost yet. Gill has worked on his flaws, while Shaw hasn’t. He still can. He needs to work hard; otherwise, there is no point having so much potential,” he said.