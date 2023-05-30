Shubman Gill's 'Memorable' Reaction After Gujarat Titans' Defeat to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Final

A number of Gujarat Titans players produced sparkling performances across IPL 2023 that propelled them into a second straight final. The likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar among others at various stages of the season produced impressive individual performances to help them top the league stage before they won the second qualifier to enter the summit clash.

While they might have not been able to defend the crown, GT surely proved their triumph last season wasn’t a fluke and they have a squad and support staff capable of regularly challenging for the titles.

One of their standout performers for the season was rising superstar Gill who belted three centuries and finished as the leading run-getter to win the Orange Cap.

The 23-year-old continued his purple patch by hitting 890 runs across 17 innings including three centuries and four fifties. He averaged an excellent 59.33 and scored his runs at an outstanding strike-rate of 157.80.

Hours after GT’s defeat and before jetting off for the ICC World Test Championship Final in London, Gill shared an image of him sitting with a series of trophies he won for his performances in IPL 2023, terming it as a ‘memorable’ season.

‘Memorable one’," Gill wrote on Twitter.

In the final, Gill again led a blazing start seemed intent on making CSK pay for dropping a catch of his early in the contest. He raced away to 39 off 19 with the help of seven fours before Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni combined to have him stumped in the seventh over.