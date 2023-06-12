Rising India star Shubman Gill has been imposed with financial penalty following his public criticism of an umpiring decision during the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in London recently.

Gill, 24, been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The India top order batter has been found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

Additionally, a demerit point has been added to Gill’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

During the fourth day’s play of the WTC final, Gill was dismissed in controversial fashion by Scott Boland when Cameron Green appeared to have pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at gully.

The catch was deemed to have been taken cleanly by the TV umpire who reckoned Green had his fingers underneath the ball as they grazed the turf.

Gill was unhappy with the decision though and once the day’s play ended, shared a screengrab of catch in which the ball seemingly touches the grass.

Gill accepted the sanction and hence there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charges. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

India were chasing 444 to win the final but were bowled out for 234 in the fifth morning. Australia thus recorded a massive win to lift their maiden WTC title.

This was the second consecutive occasion that an Indian team has lost in the final of the championship having earlier lost to New Zealand in 2021.