Sikandar Raza Sponsors Match Tickets for Zimbabwe U-19 Team, Thanks Them for Supporting PBKS - WATCH

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday pulled off a terrific win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 30 at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 215, the hosts were on the verge of a classical victory but Arshdeep Singh’s phenomenal final over changed the entire script. MI needed 16 off the last six balls but the Punjab bowler conceded just 2 runs and also picked up as many wickets to thump Rohit Sharma & Co in their own backyard.

Meanwhile, the PBKS got great support from the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team which arrived to witness the electrifying contest at the Wankhede. The youngsters came to cheer for Sikandar Raza, who is the third cricketer from Zimbabwe, after Tatenda Taibu and Ray Price, to feature in the cash-rich tournament.

A video was shared on the official Twitter handle for all Zimbabwe cricket’s junior teams, called ‘Minor Chverons,’ in which a bunch of youngsters in their national jerseys, could be seen cheering for Raza from the Wankhede stands. It was also mentioned that the veteran all-rounder paid for the tickets and made their ‘dream come true’.

IPL Magic @ZimCricketv U19 Coach Prosper Utseya had a surprise🎁 for the lads after today’s impressive win, an IPL fixture courtesy of King @SRazaB24 who paid tickets for the whole team. Thank you Raza u made their dream come true,” the caption of the video read.

IPL Magic 😍@ZimCricketv U19 Coach Prosper Utseya had a surprise🎁 for the lads after today’s impressive win, an IPL fixture courtesy of King 👑 @SRazaB24 who paid tickets for the whole team. Thank you Raza u made their dream come true. @kwirirayi @larry_moyo @AdamTheofilatos pic.twitter.com/gLbkVEd9ua— Minor Chevrons (@MinorChevrons) April 22, 2023

Raza, who can also be seen waving at the Zimbabwe U-19 players from the field, replied to the tweet, saying,

“Thanks boys for coming and am sure some of you guys in good time will be here too in future,” Raza wrote.

Thanks boys for coming and am sure some of you guys in good time will be here too in futureBest wishes for the tour https://t.co/eTsCGspmG5 — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) April 23, 2023

After being put to bat, Punjab Kings were looking in trouble at 83/4 in the 10 overs before Sam Curran (55 off 29 balls) and Harpreet Singh (41 from 28 deliveries) raised 92 runs for the fifth wicket in quick time.

Jitesh Sharma then smashed 25 runs off just seven balls as Punjab Kings came back strongly to hammer 109 runs in the last six overs to take their team to 214/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians looked on course for a memorable win as skipper Rohit Sharma (44), Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar (57) played impressive knocks as the hosts set themselves up for a final flourish with 31 needed off the last 12 balls. Tim David and Tilak Varma took 15 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Nathan Ellis.

But Arshdeep had other ideas as he bowled a brilliant final over, claiming the wickets of Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) off successive deliveries with slow yorkers as Mumbai Indians eventually ended with 201/6 in 20 overs, falling short by 13 runs

