Silencing Crowd to Hugging Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir Steals the Show with His Gestures - WATCH

Gautam Gambhir is a man of few words and is known for his serious demeanour. But on Monday night, he was the most animated when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scripted one of the epic victories of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Bengaluru. The KL Rahul-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by just 1 wicket, chasing down the 213-run target off the last ball of the innings.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Lucknow were were 37/3 at the end of the power play, with RCB right on top of a run chase of 213. But Marcus Stoinis’ half-century and a blazing knock by Nicholas Pooran put the visitors back on the winning way.

More drama unfolded in the final when LSG needed five off the last over. Harshal Patel dismissed the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Mark Wood to add more thrill to the game. But his failed attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-strikers’ end followed by Dinesh Karthik’s fumble behind the wickets left RCB on the losing end.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The LSG dugout burst into a jubilant celebration and in fact, Gambhir was the most ecstatic. The LSG mentor jumped off his seat and was seen hurling a mouthful. He then made his way into the field and hushed the Bangalore crowd, signaling them to ‘be silent’. However, when he came across the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, they did an intense handshake but Gambhir continued to be pumped up.

Gautam Gambhir to the Chinnaswamy crowd after the match. #LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/cAwFo6pIf2— Sohail. (@iamsohail__1) April 10, 2023

After the celebrations, Gambhir and Kohli hugged each other and the picture has also gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other.A beautiful picture! pic.twitter.com/H8BVe9YgHC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2023

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Gambhir often hogs the limelight with his gestures in the dugout. Last season he was equally animated when LSG defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a close game. The entire dugout was quiet and tense until Rinku Singh, who scored 40-odd runs in the innings, was dismissed.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best in attacking pacers in power-play while making 61 off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis was at 33 off 31 balls and looked scratchy but he found his timing to be unbeaten on 79 from 46 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell smacked 59 off just 29 balls, as the crowd was treated to some scintillating strokeplay with Bangalore reaching 212/2 in 20 overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here