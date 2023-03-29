'Sir Viv Richards And Sachin Tendulkar': Virat Kohli Shares His Opinion On GOAT Debate

With 75 international centuries to his name, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the finest players ever to grace the field of cricket. After competing in the ODI series against Australia, Kohli is now all set to feature in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of his IPL 2023 campaign, the star India batter shared his opinion on the greatest of all-time debate. When asked to name the greatest cricketer of all time, Kohli did not wait much before responding.

“I have always taken two names, those who have revolutionised batting in their generations. One is Sir Viv Richards and the other one is Sachin Tendulkar, who is my hero. So yes, these two people have completely changed the dynamic of cricket in their eras. That is why I feel like they are the two greatest,” the former India skipper was heard saying in a video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team PhotoshootCurrent playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Virat Kohli was also seen flaunting his new tattoo in the clip. But the World Cup-winning cricketer did not wish to reveal much about his new body art. “It is still a bit of work in progress. It is only half now so I cannot really explain the meaning of it right now,” he added.

With 6624 runs under his belt, Virat Kohli remains to be the most successful batter in the history of IPL. The talismanic Indian cricketer has so far played 223 matches in the domestic T20 tournament. The 34-year-old has five centuries and 44 half-centuries in IPL.

Despite his stellar display in the IPL over the years, Kohli has not been able to win the prestigious IPL trophy even once. Kohli capped off his IPL 2022 journey after scoring 341 runs in 16 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore came up with phenomenal gameplay last time, but their dream run ended in the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side crashed out of the Qualifier after enduring a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Virat Kohli will kick off his IPL campaign with a match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2.

